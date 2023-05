Cannes otorga la Palma de Oro a una directora por tercera vez en su historia

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Justine Triet, winner of The Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall', attends the Palme D'Or winners press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) / Victor Boyko