Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Día del Padre
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
Mi viejo - Piero
Ese que me dio la vida - Alejandro Sanz
Quizás - Enrique Iglesias
My father ‘s eyes - Eric Clapton
El reloj cucú - Maná
I learned from you - Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus
Papá cuéntame otra vez - Ismael Serrano
Father and son - Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Father figure - George Michael
Father time - Kendrick Lamar
Papa don’t preach - Madonna
A mi papá - Tego Calderon