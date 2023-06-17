Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Día del Padre

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

Mi viejo - Piero

Ese que me dio la vida - Alejandro Sanz

Quizás - Enrique Iglesias

My father ‘s eyes - Eric Clapton

El reloj cucú - Maná

I learned from you - Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus

Papá cuéntame otra vez - Ismael Serrano

Father and son - Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Father figure - George Michael

Father time - Kendrick Lamar

Papa don’t preach - Madonna

A mi papá - Tego Calderon

