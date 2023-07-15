Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Isaac Hayes, Barry White y Bill Withers

PRIMERA HORA

Theme from shaft - Isaac Hayes

Harlem - Bill Withers

You´re the first, the last my everything - Barry White

Hung up on my baby - Isaac Hayes

Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers

You see the trouble with me - Barry White

Walk on by - Isaac Hayes

Grandma’s hands - Bill Withers

Can´t get enough of your love, babe - Barry White

Do your thing - Isaac Hayes

Use me - Bill Withers

SEGUNDA HORA

The look of love - Isaac Hayes

Love serenade - Barry White

Soul Shadows - Bill Withers & The Crusaders

By the time i get to Phoenix - Isaac Hayes

Walkin´n in the rain with the one i love - Barry White & Love Unlimited

Lonely town, lonely street - Bill Withers

Never can say goodbye - Isaac Hayes

Honey please, can’t ya see - Barry White

City of the angels - Bill Withers

TERCERA HORA

Love theme - Barry White

Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic - Isaac Hayes

Just the two of us - Bill Withers & Grover Washington Jr

Let the music play - Barry White

(The long to be) Close to you - Isaac Hayes

Lean on me - Bill Withers

Just the way you are - Barry White

Joy (pt1) - Isaac Hayes

Never, never gonna give ya up - Barry White