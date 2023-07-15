Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Isaac Hayes, Barry White y Bill Withers
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
Theme from shaft - Isaac Hayes
Harlem - Bill Withers
You´re the first, the last my everything - Barry White
Hung up on my baby - Isaac Hayes
Ain´t no sunshine - Bill Withers
You see the trouble with me - Barry White
Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
Grandma’s hands - Bill Withers
Can´t get enough of your love, babe - Barry White
Do your thing - Isaac Hayes
Use me - Bill Withers
SEGUNDA HORA
The look of love - Isaac Hayes
Love serenade - Barry White
Soul Shadows - Bill Withers & The Crusaders
By the time i get to Phoenix - Isaac Hayes
Walkin´n in the rain with the one i love - Barry White & Love Unlimited
Lonely town, lonely street - Bill Withers
Never can say goodbye - Isaac Hayes
Honey please, can’t ya see - Barry White
City of the angels - Bill Withers
TERCERA HORA
Love theme - Barry White
Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic - Isaac Hayes
Just the two of us - Bill Withers & Grover Washington Jr
Let the music play - Barry White
(The long to be) Close to you - Isaac Hayes
Lean on me - Bill Withers
Just the way you are - Barry White
Joy (pt1) - Isaac Hayes
Never, never gonna give ya up - Barry White