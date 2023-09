Panamá retira demanda de 600 millones de dólares contra Credicorp Bank por caso Odebrecht

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - APRIL 12: An Odebrecht sign is displayed on April 12, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A plea bargain by Odebrecht employees in the Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption scandal has led to testimony ensnaring nine ministers in President Michel TemerÕs cabinet under investigation as the political crisis in the country deepens. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) / Mario Tama