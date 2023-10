Se conoce la foto del tirador que deja varias personas muertas en Maine, Estados Unidos

This handout image released on October 25, 2023 by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook shows a photo of the armed suspect in a shooting as law enforcement in Androscoggin County investigate "two active shooter events" in Lewiston, Maine. The suspect is still at large, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office. (Photo by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / -