Listado de nominaciones para la 81 edición de los Golden Globes

Premio Golden Globes. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images) / Michael Buckner

‘Barbie’ y ‘Oppenheimer’, los dos grandes fenómenos taquilleros del año, acapararon la mayor parte de nominaciones para la 81 edición de los Golden Globes con 9 y 8 candidaturas, respectivamente.

Una entrega a la que también llegarán en una posición destacada otros títulos como 'Killers of the Flower Moon', de Martin Scorsese, y 'Poor Things', del cineasta griego Yorgos Lanthimos, con 7 menciones cada uno.

En los apartados televisivos, 'Succession' parte como principal favorita con 9 nominaciones, muy por delante de 'The Bear' y 'Only Murders in the Building', empatadas a 5.

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías para la 81 entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el próximo 7 de enero en Los Ángeles:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Maestro'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'The Zone of Interest'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

'Air'

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'The Holdovers'

'May December'

'Poor Things'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

'Anatomy of a Fall' - Francia

'La Sociedad de la Nieve' - España

'Fallen Leaves' - Finlandia

'Io Capitano' - Italia

'Past Lives' - Estados Unidos (en coreano)

'The Zone of Interest' - Reino Unido y EE.UU. (en polaco)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Annette Bening ('Nyad')

Lily Gladstone ('Killers of the Flower Moon')

Sandra Huller ('Anatomy of a Fall')

Greta Lee ('Past Lives')

Carey Mulligan ('Maestro')

Cailee Spaeny ('Priscilla')

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')

Leonardo DiCaprio ('Killers of the Flower Moon')

Colman Domingo ('Rustin')

Barry Kheogan (Saltburn')

Cillian Murphy ('Oppenheimer')

Andrew Scott ('All of us Strangers')

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Fantasia Barrino ('The Color Purple')

Jennifer Lawrence ('No Hard Feelings')

Natalie Portman ('May December')

Alma Poysti ('Fallen Leaves')

Margot Robbie ('Barbie')

Emma Stone ('Poor Things')

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage ('Dream Scenario')

Timothée Chalamet ('Wonka')

Matt Damon ('Air')

Paul Giamatti ('The Holdovers')

Joaquin Phoenix ('Beau is Afraid')

Jeffrey Wright ('American Fiction')

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper ('Maestro')

Greta Gerwig ('Barbie')

Yorgos Lanthimos ('Poor Things')

Christopher Nolan ('Oppenheimer')

Martin Scorsese ('Killers of the Flower Moon')

Celine Song ('Past Lives')

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

'1923'

'The Crown'

'The Diplomat'

'The Last of Us'

'The Morning Show'

'Succession'

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

'Abbott Elementary'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Jury Duty'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Ted Lasso'

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

'All the Light We Cannot See'

'Beef'

'Daisy Jones and The Six'

'Fargo'

'Fellow Travelers'

‘Lessons in Chemistry’.