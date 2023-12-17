“Quiero tener un restaurante con Estrella Michelín”: chef Lorenzo Ramos
Lorenzo Ramos, una de las promesas de la cocina mundial directamente de MasterChef Junior Estados Unidos, habló en W Fin de Semana sobre su naciente carrera en la gastronomía.
Lorenzo Ramos en Master Chef Junior. Foto: Master Chef Junior
