Continúan las tareas de rescate en noroeste de China tras terremoto que deja 127 muertos

Haidong (China), 18/12/2023.- Rescuers at the scene in Caotan Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, following an earthquake 19 December 2023. Eleven people have been confirmed dead in northwest China's Qinghai Province, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the neighboring Gansu Province late Monday evening killing over 100, according to local authorities. (Terremoto/sismo) EFE/EPA/XINHUA / Zhang Hongxiang CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY / XINHUA / Zhang Hongxiang ( EFE )