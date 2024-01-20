Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial dos canciones para el alma

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: W Radio.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: W Radio.

Este sábado 20 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de dos canciones para el alma. A continuación reviva el especial completo:

PRIMERA HORA

  • I heard it through the grapevine - Gladys knight
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Marvin Gaye
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • I heard it through the grapevine - The Slits
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Michael Bolton
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Amy Winehouse
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Cris Delanno
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Joe Cocker
  • I heard it through the grapevine (latin version) - Santa Esmeralda
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Gustavo Santaolalla

SEGUNDA HORA

  • I heard it through the grapevine - Elton John
  • I heard it through the grapevine - John Fogerty
  • I heard it through the grapevine - London Symphony Orchestra
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
  • I heard it through the grapevine - Mongo Santamaria
  • Walk on by - Burt Bacharach
  • Walk on by - Peter White
  • Walk on by - Dione Warwick
  • Walk on by - The stranglers

TERCER HORA

  • Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
  • Walk on by - Diana Krall
  • Walk on by - Aretha Franklin
  • Walk on by - Seal
  • Walk on by - Cal Tjader
  • Walk on by - Gloria Gaynor
  • Walk on by - Cyndi Lauper
  • Walk on by - Michael McDonald
  • Walk on by - Kenda Morris
  • Walk on by - George Benson
  • Walk on by - Frankie Valli & The Four Season
  • Walk on by - The Beach Boys

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad