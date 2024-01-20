Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial dos canciones para el alma
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Este sábado 20 de enero, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de dos canciones para el alma. A continuación reviva el especial completo:
PRIMERA HORA
- I heard it through the grapevine - Gladys knight
- I heard it through the grapevine - Marvin Gaye
- I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- I heard it through the grapevine - The Slits
- I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald
- I heard it through the grapevine - Michael Bolton
- I heard it through the grapevine - Amy Winehouse
- I heard it through the grapevine - Cris Delanno
- I heard it through the grapevine - Joe Cocker
- I heard it through the grapevine (latin version) - Santa Esmeralda
- I heard it through the grapevine - Gustavo Santaolalla
SEGUNDA HORA
- I heard it through the grapevine - Elton John
- I heard it through the grapevine - John Fogerty
- I heard it through the grapevine - London Symphony Orchestra
- I heard it through the grapevine - Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
- I heard it through the grapevine - Mongo Santamaria
- Walk on by - Burt Bacharach
- Walk on by - Peter White
- Walk on by - Dione Warwick
- Walk on by - The stranglers
TERCER HORA
- Walk on by - Isaac Hayes
- Walk on by - Diana Krall
- Walk on by - Aretha Franklin
- Walk on by - Seal
- Walk on by - Cal Tjader
- Walk on by - Gloria Gaynor
- Walk on by - Cyndi Lauper
- Walk on by - Michael McDonald
- Walk on by - Kenda Morris
- Walk on by - George Benson
- Walk on by - Frankie Valli & The Four Season
- Walk on by - The Beach Boys