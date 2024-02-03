Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Billy Joel

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • The river of dreams - Billy Joel
  • All shook up -  Billy Joel
  • Just the way you are - Billy Joel
  • Travelin´prayer - Billy Joel
  • Worse comes to worst - Billy Joel
  • Allentown - Billy Joel
  • Uptown girl - Billy Joel
  • That’s not her style - Billy Joel
  • Goodnight saigon - Billy Joel
  • It’s still rock and roll to me - Billy Joel
  • All about soul - Billy Joel
  • The longest time - Billy Joel

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Baby grand - Billy Joel & Ray Charles
  • Lullabye (goodnight, my angel) - Billy Joel
  • We didn’t start the fire - Billy Joel
  • My life - Billy Joel
  • The downeaster ´Alexa¨- Billy Joel
  • To make you feel my love - Billy Joel
  • Sometimes a fantasy - Billy Joel
  • Tell her about it - Billy Joel
  • Ann innocent man - Billy Joel
  • A matter of trust - Billy Joel
  • The night is still young - Billy Joel
  • Honesty - Billy Joel

TERCER HORA

  • Big shot - Billy Joel
  • Pressure - Billy Joel
  • The entertainer - Billy Joel
  • This is the time - Billy Joel
  • I go to extremes - Billy Joel
  • Keeping the faith - Billy Joel
  • You’re only human (second wind) - Billy Joel
  • You may be right - Billy Joel
  • Don´t ask me why - Billy Joel
  • Modern woman - Billy Joel
  • Piano man - Billy Joel
  • Turn the lights back on - Billy Joel

