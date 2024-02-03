Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial Billy Joel
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- The river of dreams - Billy Joel
- All shook up - Billy Joel
- Just the way you are - Billy Joel
- Travelin´prayer - Billy Joel
- Worse comes to worst - Billy Joel
- Allentown - Billy Joel
- Uptown girl - Billy Joel
- That’s not her style - Billy Joel
- Goodnight saigon - Billy Joel
- It’s still rock and roll to me - Billy Joel
- All about soul - Billy Joel
- The longest time - Billy Joel
SEGUNDA HORA
- Baby grand - Billy Joel & Ray Charles
- Lullabye (goodnight, my angel) - Billy Joel
- We didn’t start the fire - Billy Joel
- My life - Billy Joel
- The downeaster ´Alexa¨- Billy Joel
- To make you feel my love - Billy Joel
- Sometimes a fantasy - Billy Joel
- Tell her about it - Billy Joel
- Ann innocent man - Billy Joel
- A matter of trust - Billy Joel
- The night is still young - Billy Joel
- Honesty - Billy Joel
TERCER HORA
- Big shot - Billy Joel
- Pressure - Billy Joel
- The entertainer - Billy Joel
- This is the time - Billy Joel
- I go to extremes - Billy Joel
- Keeping the faith - Billy Joel
- You’re only human (second wind) - Billy Joel
- You may be right - Billy Joel
- Don´t ask me why - Billy Joel
- Modern woman - Billy Joel
- Piano man - Billy Joel
- Turn the lights back on - Billy Joel