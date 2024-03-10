W Fin de SemanaW Fin de Semana

“Este regreso a Colombia será especial”: Chuck Comeau, baterista de Simple Plan

El baterista Chuck Comeau, de la agrupación Simple Plan, conversó con W Fin de Semana a propósito de su regreso a Colombia tras más de una década como parte del festival Glory Dayz.

17:09

Chuck Comeau de Simple Plan. Foto: Getty Images

17:09

