Fenerbahçe alineó a Sub 19 en final de Supercopa y abandonó el campo tras 1 minuto jugado

Sanliurfa (Turkey), 07/04/2024.- Fenerbahce's players leave the pitch as Galatasaray's players applaud them during the Turkish Super Cup match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 07 April 2024. After three minutes of the rescheduled Turkish Super Cup match, Fenerbahce, who played with their Under-19 team, staged a protest forcing the game to be abandoned. (Protestas, Turquía) EFE/EPA/STR / STR ( EFE )