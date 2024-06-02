Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”
El coach motivacional Daniel Habif habló en W Fin de Semana sobre su visita a Colombia con ‘Ascender Tour’, su más reciente gira de conferencias.
Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”
04:50
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1717336592_403_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Daniel Habif. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS)
Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”
04:50
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1717336592_403_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>