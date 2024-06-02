W Fin de SemanaW Fin de Semana

Tendencias

Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”

El coach motivacional Daniel Habif habló en W Fin de Semana sobre su visita a Colombia con ‘Ascender Tour’, su más reciente gira de conferencias.

Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”

Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”

04:50

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1717336592_403_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Daniel Habif. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS)

Coach Daniel Habif sobre ‘Ascender Tour’: “Es una celebración de vida”

04:50

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1717336592_403_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad