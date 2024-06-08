Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial tres bandas de hermanos

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Wine and women - Bee Gees
  • To love somebody - Bee Gees
  • I´ve gotta get a message to you - Bee Gees
  • You´ll never see my face again - Bee Gees
  • Nights on broadway - Bee Gees
  • You should be dancing - Bee Gees
  • Stayin, alive - Bee Gees
  • How deep is your love - Bee Gees
  • Night fever - Bee Gees
  • More than a woman - Bee Gees
  • Jive talkin´- Bee Gees
  • Tragedy - Bee Gees
  • Words - Bee Gees

