Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial en homenaje a Queen

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

  • Great king rat - Queen
  • The night comes down - Queen
  • Keep yourself alive -  Queen
  • Son and daughter - Queen
  • Seven seas of rhye - Queen (instrumental)
  • Seven seas of rhye - Queen
  • Father to son - Queen
  • Some day one day - Queen
  • The loser in the end - Queen
  • Killer queen - Queen
  • Flick of the wrist - Queen
  • Lily of the valley - Queen
  • Now i´m here - Queen

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Bohemian rhapsody - Queen
  • You´re my best friend - Queen
  • The prophet’s song - Queen
  • Somebody to love - Queen
  • White man - Queen
  • A principios de 1977, Queen comenzó él “A Day At
  • The millionaire waltz - Queen
  • Tie your mother down - Queen
  • We will rock you - Queen
  • We are the champion - Queen
  • Bicycle race - Queen
  • Don´t stop me now - Queen

TERCER HORA

  • Another one bites the dust - Queen
  • Crazy little thing called love - Queen
  • Under pressure - Queen, David Bowie
  • Cool cat - Queen
  • Radio ga ga - Queen
  • I want to break free - Queen
  • Princes of the universe - Queen
  • A kind of magic - Queen
  • The miracle - Queen
  • I want it all - Queen
  • The show must go on - Queen
  • No one but you (only the good die you) - Queen
Normas >

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad