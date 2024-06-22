Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial en homenaje a Queen
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Great king rat - Queen
- The night comes down - Queen
- Keep yourself alive - Queen
- Son and daughter - Queen
- Seven seas of rhye - Queen (instrumental)
- Seven seas of rhye - Queen
- Father to son - Queen
- Some day one day - Queen
- The loser in the end - Queen
- Killer queen - Queen
- Flick of the wrist - Queen
- Lily of the valley - Queen
- Now i´m here - Queen
SEGUNDA HORA
- Bohemian rhapsody - Queen
- You´re my best friend - Queen
- The prophet’s song - Queen
- Somebody to love - Queen
- White man - Queen
- A principios de 1977, Queen comenzó él “A Day At
- The millionaire waltz - Queen
- Tie your mother down - Queen
- We will rock you - Queen
- We are the champion - Queen
- Bicycle race - Queen
- Don´t stop me now - Queen
TERCER HORA
- Another one bites the dust - Queen
- Crazy little thing called love - Queen
- Under pressure - Queen, David Bowie
- Cool cat - Queen
- Radio ga ga - Queen
- I want to break free - Queen
- Princes of the universe - Queen
- A kind of magic - Queen
- The miracle - Queen
- I want it all - Queen
- The show must go on - Queen
- No one but you (only the good die you) - Queen