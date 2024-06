Atlanta (United States), 27/06/2024.- Freddy Gondola of Panama (R) and Weston McKennie of the United States (L) battle for the ball during the second half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group C match between Panama and USA, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 June 2024. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER / ERIK S. LESSER