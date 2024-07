Al menos tres heridos en ataque de Israel contra un depósito de armas en el sur del Líbano

Beit Hillel (Israel), 17/07/2024.- An armed officer keeps watch as firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by projectiles fired from southern Lebanon, along a road near Beit Hillel, northern Israel, 17 July 2024. The Israeli military stated on 17 July, that approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon in the area of Nahariyya. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI / ATEF SAFADI ( EFE )