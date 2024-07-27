Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial 3 bandas de rock californeanas

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

Only the young - Journey

Wheel in the sky - Journey

Faithfully - Journey

I’ll be alright without you - Journey

Be good to yourself - Journey

Send her my love - Journey

Girl can’t’ help it - Journey

Don’t stop believin - Journey

Any way you want it - Journey

Ask the lonely - Journey

Separate ways - Journey

Open arms - Journey

SEGUNDA HORA

Stop loving you - Toto

Lovers in the night - Toto

Waiting for your love - Toto

St. George and the Dragon - Toto

I’ll be over you - Toto

Pamela - Toto

I’ll supply the love - Toto

Georgy Porgy - Toto

Africa - Toto

Hold the line - Toto

Rosanna - Toto

TERCER HORA

Paradise city - Guns N’ Roses

November rain - Guns N’ Roses

Welcome to the jungle - Guns N’ Roses

Patience - Guns N’ Roses

Knockin’ on heaven’s doors - Guns N’ Roses

Don’t cry - Guns N’ Roses

Sweet child o” mine - Guns N’ Roses

You could be mine - Guns N’ Roses

Live and let die - Guns N’ Roses

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad