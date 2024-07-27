Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: especial 3 bandas de rock californeanas
PRIMERA HORA
Only the young - Journey
Wheel in the sky - Journey
Faithfully - Journey
I’ll be alright without you - Journey
Be good to yourself - Journey
Send her my love - Journey
Girl can’t’ help it - Journey
Don’t stop believin - Journey
Any way you want it - Journey
Ask the lonely - Journey
Separate ways - Journey
Open arms - Journey
SEGUNDA HORA
Stop loving you - Toto
Lovers in the night - Toto
Waiting for your love - Toto
St. George and the Dragon - Toto
I’ll be over you - Toto
Pamela - Toto
I’ll supply the love - Toto
Georgy Porgy - Toto
Africa - Toto
Hold the line - Toto
Rosanna - Toto
TERCER HORA
Paradise city - Guns N’ Roses
November rain - Guns N’ Roses
Welcome to the jungle - Guns N’ Roses
Patience - Guns N’ Roses
Knockin’ on heaven’s doors - Guns N’ Roses
Don’t cry - Guns N’ Roses
Sweet child o” mine - Guns N’ Roses
You could be mine - Guns N’ Roses
Live and let die - Guns N’ Roses