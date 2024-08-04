Alejandro Éder advierte crisis en sistema de salud de Cali: “Estamos en inminente colapso”
Alejandro Éder, alcalde de Cali, se refirió en W Fin de Semana a la grave situación hospitalaria por la que atraviesa la ciudad.
Alejandro Éder advierte crisis en sistema de salud de Cali: “Estamos en inminente colapso”
07:52
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1722784006_291_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Alejandro Eder | Foto: Alcaldía de Cali
Alejandro Éder advierte crisis en sistema de salud de Cali: “Estamos en inminente colapso”
07:52
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/367/1722784006_291_cut/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>