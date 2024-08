Ataque ucraniano en Kursk: Rusia envía refuerzos para proteger la frontera

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 06/08/2024.- The scene of a Russian rocket strike in downtown Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 06 August 2024. At least eight people were injured, including one eight-month-old child, after a Russian rocket hit downtown Kharkiv according to the National Police report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV / SERGEY KOZLOV ( EFE )