Celebro esa medalla como si fuera de oro: esposo de Tatiana Rentería por bronce en JJ. OO.

Paris (France), 11/08/2024.- Tatiana Renteria Renteria of Colombia (L) wins the Women's Freestyle 76kg Bronze Medal Match against Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez of Ecuador at the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, 11 August 2024. (Francia) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON