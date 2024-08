Paris (France), 11/08/2024.- (L-R) Silver medalist Kennedy Blades of the US, Gold medalist Yuka Kagami of Japan and bronze medalists Milaimy de la Carid Marin Portille of Cuba and Tatiana Renteria Renteria of Colombia pose with their medals after the medal ceremony for the Women's Freestyle 76kg at the Wrestling competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France, 11 August 2024. (Francia, Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / FRANCK ROBICHON