Milton se eleva a huracán categoría 5 mientras se aproxima a Florida

Fort Myers (United States), 08/10/2024.- Bonita Beach residents are collecting sand bags as the city prepares for Hurricane Milton in Bonita Beach, Florida, USA, 08 October 2024. According to the National Hurricane Center's Live Hurricane Tracker, Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday evening. After rapidly intensifying into a Category 5 storm on Monday, Milton is anticipated to weaken as it reaches the shore but will still bring significant weather impacts across the state. (tormenta) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH ( EFE )