Columbus Crew de ‘Cucho’ Hernández, eliminado de playoffs en MLS: cayó contra New York

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 3: Cucho Hernandez #9 of Columbus Crew reacts to a missed goal in the first half of game two in the first round of the 2024 MLS Playoffs against New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on November 3, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) / Ira L. Black - Corbis