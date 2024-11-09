Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial un último homenaje a Quincy Jones

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

The midnight sun will never set - Quincy Jones

Parisian thoroughfare - Quincy Jones

Soul bossa nova - Quincy Jones

The best is yet to come - Frank Sinatra

Comin´home baby - Mel Tormé

Fever - Peggy Lee

In the heat of the night - Ray Charles

Can’t turn you loose - Aretha Franklin

Bridge over troubled water - Aretha Franklin

Day dreaming - Aretha Franklin

You´ve got it bad girl - Quincy Jones

Superstition - Quincy Jones

Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra

SEGUNDA HORA

Isn’t she lovely - Stevie Wonder

Stuff like that - Quincy Jones, Nickolas Ashford, Valerie Simpsons

Ai no corrida - Quincy Jones

I can´t stop loving you - Frank Sinatra

Don’t stop ´til you get enough - Michael Jackson

Off the wall - Michael Jackson

Give me the night - George Benson

Thriller - Michael Jackson

Beat it - Michael Jackson

Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

TERCER HORA

Baby, come to me - Patti Austin, James Ingram

Somewhere out there (from An American Tail) - Linda Rostadt, James Ingram

We are the world - U.S.A For Africa

I don´t go for that - Quincy Jones, Siedah Garrett

The secret garden (sweet seduction suite) - Quincy Jones, Barry White

Tomorrow (a better you, better me) - Quincy Jones, Tevin Campbell

Moody ‘s mood for love (I’m in the for love) - Quincy Jones, James Moody, Brian McKnight

You put a move on my heart - Quincy Jones, Tamia

Everything must change - Quincy Jones

L.A. is my lady - Frank Sinatra

