Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial un último homenaje a Quincy Jones
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
The midnight sun will never set - Quincy Jones
Parisian thoroughfare - Quincy Jones
Soul bossa nova - Quincy Jones
The best is yet to come - Frank Sinatra
Comin´home baby - Mel Tormé
Fever - Peggy Lee
In the heat of the night - Ray Charles
Can’t turn you loose - Aretha Franklin
Bridge over troubled water - Aretha Franklin
Day dreaming - Aretha Franklin
You´ve got it bad girl - Quincy Jones
Superstition - Quincy Jones
Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (09/11/2024 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
SEGUNDA HORA
Isn’t she lovely - Stevie Wonder
Stuff like that - Quincy Jones, Nickolas Ashford, Valerie Simpsons
Ai no corrida - Quincy Jones
I can´t stop loving you - Frank Sinatra
Don’t stop ´til you get enough - Michael Jackson
Off the wall - Michael Jackson
Give me the night - George Benson
Thriller - Michael Jackson
Beat it - Michael Jackson
Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
TERCER HORA
Baby, come to me - Patti Austin, James Ingram
Somewhere out there (from An American Tail) - Linda Rostadt, James Ingram
We are the world - U.S.A For Africa
I don´t go for that - Quincy Jones, Siedah Garrett
The secret garden (sweet seduction suite) - Quincy Jones, Barry White
Tomorrow (a better you, better me) - Quincy Jones, Tevin Campbell
Moody ‘s mood for love (I’m in the for love) - Quincy Jones, James Moody, Brian McKnight
You put a move on my heart - Quincy Jones, Tamia
Everything must change - Quincy Jones
L.A. is my lady - Frank Sinatra