Escuche aquí el audio completo de Peláez y De Francisco de este 11 de febrero de 2025
Hernán Peláez y Martín de Francisco analizaron el juego de Teo Gutiérrez y si este le permitiría ser un buen fichaje en el Junior.
¿Es Teo Gutierrez un buen fichaje para el Junior?
01:40:21
