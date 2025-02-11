Peláez y De Francisco en La WPeláez y De Francisco en La W

Escuche aquí el audio completo de Peláez y De Francisco de este 11 de febrero de 2025

Hernán Peláez y Martín de Francisco analizaron el juego de Teo Gutiérrez y si este le permitiría ser un buen fichaje en el Junior.

Escuche el audio completo a continuación:

