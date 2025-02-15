Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Billboard San Valentín
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
Escuche este especial musical en vivo de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:
PRIMERA HORA
- Lovin’ You – Minnie Riperton
- This Guy’s In Love With You – Herb Alpert
- Justify My Love – Madonna
- That’s The Way Love Goes – Janet Jackson
- I Love You Always Forever – Donna Lewis
- I Just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder
- The Power of Love – Huey Lewis & the News
- Dreamlover – Mariah Carey
- Love Hangover – Diana Ross
- I Knew I Loved You – Savage Garden
- I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner
- What’s Love Got to Do With It – Tina Turner
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (15/02/2025 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)
01:00:00
SEGUNDA HORA
- She Loves You – The Beatles
- Love Child” – Diana Ross & the Supremes
- (Love Is) Thicker Than Water – Andy Gibb
- I Think I Love You – The Partridge Family
- Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston
- Crazy in Love – Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
- Love the Way You Lie – Eminem feat. Rihanna
- To Sir With Love – Lulu
- It Must Have Been Love – Roxette
- Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
- Love Is Blue – Paul Mauriat
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
- Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (15/02/2025 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)
01:00:00
TERCER HORA
- My Love – Paul McCartney and Wings
- Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis
- I Can’t Stop Loving You – Ray Charles
- Best of My Love – The Emotions
- Because I Love You (The Postman Song) – Stevie B
- Let Me Love You – Mario
- I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
- Silly Love Songs – Wings
- We Found Love” – Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris
- How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees
- Endless Love – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (15/02/2025 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)
01:00:00
