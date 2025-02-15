Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Billboard San Valentín

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Escuche este especial musical en vivo de 10:00 de la mañana a 1:00 de la tarde:

PRIMERA HORA

  • Lovin’ You – Minnie Riperton 
  • This Guy’s In Love With You – Herb Alpert
  • Justify My Love – Madonna
  • That’s The Way Love Goes – Janet Jackson
  • I Love You Always Forever – Donna Lewis
  • I Just Called to Say I Love You – Stevie Wonder 
  • The Power of Love – Huey Lewis & the News
  • Dreamlover – Mariah Carey
  •  Love Hangover – Diana Ross
  • I Knew I Loved You – Savage Garden
  • I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner 
  • What’s Love Got to Do With It – Tina Turner

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (15/02/2025 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

01:00:00

SEGUNDA HORA

  • She Loves You – The Beatles
  • Love Child” – Diana Ross & the Supremes
  • (Love Is) Thicker Than Water – Andy Gibb
  • I Think I Love You – The Partridge Family
  • Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
  • I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston 
  • Crazy in Love – Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z 
  • Love the Way You Lie – Eminem feat. Rihanna
  • To Sir With Love – Lulu
  • It Must Have Been Love – Roxette
  • Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi 
  • Love Is Blue – Paul Mauriat
  • Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
  • Because You Loved Me – Celine Dion

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (15/02/2025 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)

01:00:00

TERCER HORA

  • My Love – Paul McCartney and Wings
  • Bleeding Love – Leona Lewis
  • I Can’t Stop Loving You – Ray Charles
  • Best of My Love – The Emotions
  • Because I Love You (The Postman Song) – Stevie B
  • Let Me Love You – Mario
  • I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston
  • Silly Love Songs – Wings
  • We Found Love” – Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris
  • How Deep Is Your Love – Bee Gees 
  • Endless Love – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie 

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (15/02/2025 - Tramo de 12:00 a 13:00)

01:00:00

