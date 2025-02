Rusia consideró “inaceptable” el despliegue en Ucrania de tropas de países europeos

RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), 18/02/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) and Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov (2-R) attending a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2-L), US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (3-L) and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff (L), Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 18 February 2025. The agenda of the meeting of the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with American officials in Riyadh on 18 February is devoted to the restoration of the entire range of bilateral relations, as well as the preparation of possible negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, the Kremlin reported. (Rusia, Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALESHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT ( EFE )