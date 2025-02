Macron confirmó que uno de los cuerpos que Hamás entregó el 27 de febrero es el de un francés

Berlin (Germany), 26/02/2025.- People stand in front of the Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in orange colors and reads 'Never Forget! #BringThemHomeNow', in Berlin, Germany, 26 February 2025. The protest was held to honor the lives of killed Israeli hostages of the family Bibas and to protest against Hamas terror. The bodies of four Israeli hostages, including those of Shiri Bibas and her young sons Ariel and Kfir, were returned to Israel on 20 February as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. (Protestas, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / CLEMENS BILAN ( EFE )