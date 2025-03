Cinco colombianos fueron arrestados en Florida por pertenecer a una red de robos residenciales

We have been working with our partners at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to take down a group of Colombian nationals committing residential burglaries, targeting the homes and apartments of business owners while they are at work. We believe they are responsible for a series of residential burglaries in Osceola and Orange County. Taking down this group required extensive investigation, surveillance, and teamwork. On February 21, 2025, a group of suspects drove into an apartment complex near Universal Boulevard and Sand Lake Road, kicked in the door of an apartment, and burglarized the residence. Detectives followed that group, and they were apprehended at an apartment complex near Vineland and Conroy Roads. In all, five suspects were arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief, Grand Theft Third Degree, and Burglary of a Dwelling. Although they have been arrested in this one case, we anticipate additional charges in other burglaries. It was discovered at the jail that two of the suspects had ICE deportation warrants, and we are working with ICE to determine whether state immigration charges are warranted.