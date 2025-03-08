Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial las mujeres que más facturan
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Hung up - Madonna
- Man down - Rihanna
- Fantasy - Mariah Carey
- I will always love you - Whitney Houston
- Shake it off - Taylor Swift
- Halo - Beyoncé
- My heart will go on - Céline Dion
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- Pardonne-moi ce caprice d’enfant - Mireille Mathieu
- Woman in love - Barbra Streisand
- Baby one more time - Britney Spears
- On the radio - Donna Summer
SEGUNDA HORA
- Миллион алы - Alla Pugacheva
- Upside down - Diana Ross
- Hot N cold - Katy Perry
- Las de la intuición - Shakira
- Someone like you - Adele
- Just like a pill - P!nk
- Long long time - Linda Ronstadt
- Doesn’t really matter - Janet Jackson
- Xanadu - Olivia Newton John
- Jolene - Dolly Parton
- Emotions - Brenda Lee
- If i could turn back time - Cher
TERCER HORA
- Starships - Nicki Minaj
- You’re still the one - Shania Twain
- 7 rings - Ariana Grande
- Girls just want to have fun - Cyndi Lauper
- Paroles....paroles - Dalida
- I say a little prayer - Aretha Franklin
- Mi tierra - Gloria Estefan
- In your eyes - Kylie Minogue
- Wannabe - Spice Girls
- Only time - Enya
- Stronger (What doesn’t kill you) - Kelly Clarkson
- Complicated - Avril Lavigne
- Se fué - Laura Pausini
- Makka Na Taiyou - Hibari Misora
Escuche W Radio en vivo:
WRadio FM
Directo
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles