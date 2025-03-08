Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial las mujeres que más facturan

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

PRIMERA HORA

  • Hung up - Madonna 
  • Man down - Rihanna 
  • Fantasy - Mariah Carey 
  • I will always love you - Whitney Houston 
  • Shake it off - Taylor Swift
  • Halo - Beyoncé 
  • My heart will go on - Céline Dion 
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga 
  • Pardonne-moi ce caprice d’enfant - Mireille Mathieu  
  • Woman in love - Barbra Streisand 
  • Baby one more time - Britney Spears 
  • On the radio - Donna Summer 

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Миллион алы - Alla Pugacheva 
  • Upside down - Diana Ross 
  • Hot N cold - Katy Perry 
  • Las de la intuición - Shakira 
  • Someone like you - Adele 
  • Just like a pill - P!nk 
  • Long long time - Linda Ronstadt 
  • Doesn’t really matter - Janet Jackson 
  • Xanadu - Olivia Newton John 
  • Jolene - Dolly Parton 
  • Emotions - Brenda Lee 
  • If i could turn back time - Cher 

TERCER HORA

  • Starships - Nicki Minaj 
  • You’re still the one - Shania Twain 
  • 7 rings - Ariana Grande 
  • Girls just want to have fun - Cyndi Lauper 
  • Paroles....paroles - Dalida 
  • I say a little prayer - Aretha Franklin 
  • Mi tierra - Gloria Estefan 
  • In your eyes - Kylie Minogue 
  • Wannabe - Spice Girls 
  • Only time - Enya 
  • Stronger (What doesn’t kill you) - Kelly Clarkson 
  • Complicated - Avril Lavigne 
  • Se fué - Laura Pausini 
  • Makka Na Taiyou - Hibari Misora 

