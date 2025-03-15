Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Tendencias

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial mejores singles debuts, según revista Rolling Stone

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

My sharona - The Knack

Hey Joe - Patti Smith

Eric B is president - Eric B & Rakim

Everybody - Madonna

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Digital - Joy Division

X offender - Blondie

What makes you beautiful - One Direction

Take it easy - Eagles

Novacane - Frank Ocean

Brown sugar - D’Angelo

SEGUNDA HORA

Alive - Pearl Jam

Soft and wet - Prince

Dance, dance, dance - Chic

Break on through (to the other side) - The Doors

Ceremony - New Order

Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival

These arms of mine - Otis Redding

Love me do - The Beatles

Wuthering heights - Kate Bush

Dreaming of me - Depeche Mode

The letter - The Box Tops

Player’s ball - Outkast

Creep - Radiohead

TERCER HORA

White riot - The Clash

Rock lobster - The B-52’s

Through the wire - Kanye West

Old town road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift

Hand in glove - The Smiths

Blitzkrieg bop - Ramones

That’s all right - Elvis Presley

Good times bad times - Led Zeppelin

Radio free Europe - R.E.M

Maybellene - Chuck Berry

Sucker M.C’s - Run DMC

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

I want you back - Jackson 5

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad