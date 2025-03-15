Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial mejores singles debuts, según revista Rolling Stone

PRIMERA HORA

My sharona - The Knack

Hey Joe - Patti Smith

Eric B is president - Eric B & Rakim

Everybody - Madonna

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Digital - Joy Division

X offender - Blondie

What makes you beautiful - One Direction

Take it easy - Eagles

Novacane - Frank Ocean

Brown sugar - D’Angelo

SEGUNDA HORA

Alive - Pearl Jam

Soft and wet - Prince

Dance, dance, dance - Chic

Break on through (to the other side) - The Doors

Ceremony - New Order

Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival

These arms of mine - Otis Redding

Love me do - The Beatles

Wuthering heights - Kate Bush

Dreaming of me - Depeche Mode

The letter - The Box Tops

Player’s ball - Outkast

Creep - Radiohead

TERCER HORA

White riot - The Clash

Rock lobster - The B-52’s

Through the wire - Kanye West

Old town road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift

Hand in glove - The Smiths

Blitzkrieg bop - Ramones

That’s all right - Elvis Presley

Good times bad times - Led Zeppelin

Radio free Europe - R.E.M

Maybellene - Chuck Berry

Sucker M.C’s - Run DMC

Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols

I want you back - Jackson 5