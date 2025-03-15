Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial mejores singles debuts, según revista Rolling Stone
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
My sharona - The Knack
Hey Joe - Patti Smith
Eric B is president - Eric B & Rakim
Everybody - Madonna
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Digital - Joy Division
X offender - Blondie
What makes you beautiful - One Direction
Take it easy - Eagles
Novacane - Frank Ocean
Brown sugar - D’Angelo
SEGUNDA HORA
Alive - Pearl Jam
Soft and wet - Prince
Dance, dance, dance - Chic
Break on through (to the other side) - The Doors
Ceremony - New Order
Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival
These arms of mine - Otis Redding
Love me do - The Beatles
Wuthering heights - Kate Bush
Dreaming of me - Depeche Mode
The letter - The Box Tops
Player’s ball - Outkast
Creep - Radiohead
TERCER HORA
White riot - The Clash
Rock lobster - The B-52’s
Through the wire - Kanye West
Old town road - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift
Hand in glove - The Smiths
Blitzkrieg bop - Ramones
That’s all right - Elvis Presley
Good times bad times - Led Zeppelin
Radio free Europe - R.E.M
Maybellene - Chuck Berry
Sucker M.C’s - Run DMC
Anarchy in the UK - Sex Pistols
I want you back - Jackson 5