Birmania declara la emergencia en seis zonas del país por daños tras el terremoto de 7,7

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK / NARONG SANGNAK ( EFE )