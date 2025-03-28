Las impresionantes imágenes y videos que deja el terremoto de 7.7 en Birmania

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors with sniffer dogs at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT / RUNGROJ YONGRIT