Las impresionantes imágenes y videos que deja el terremoto de 7.7 en Birmania

Un gran terremoto de una magnitud de 7,7 en el noroeste de al que siguió minutos después otro de magnitud 6,4 Birmania han causado graves daños en la infraestructura del país, incluido el colapso de un puente que es una vía de comunicación vital en esa región del país y se teme por el daño que puede haber ocasionado en una presa.
Así lo señaló este viernes 28 de marzo la coordinadora de la Federación Internacional de la Cruz Roja (FICR), Marie Manrique, por
teleconferencia desde Yangon , la ciudad más grande y el centro económico del país.
“Una de las cosas más importantes es que se comprenda que
no solo están afectados los edificios que presentan grietas y fisuras, sino también que hay edificaciones y estructuras públicas que se han derrumbado. Esto incluye carreteras, puentes y edificios públicos”, sostuvo la responsable humanitaria.
Al menos tres personas murieron, 50 resultaron heridas y 70 están desaparecidas después de que un edificio se derrumbara en Bangkok tras el sismo.
Vea las imágenes del terremoto en Birmania: Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025.
Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- A mannequin used to showcase wedding dresses lays in the display area after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025.
Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- A view of a damaged road on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025.
Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- People look at a damaged bridge on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025.
