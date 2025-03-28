Internacional

Las impresionantes imágenes y videos que deja el terremoto de 7.7 en Birmania

Al menos tres personas murieron, 50 resultaron heridas y 70 están desaparecidas después de que un edificio se derrumbara en Bangkok tras el sismo.

Equipos de rescate tras terremtoto de magnitud 7.7 en Birmania. FOTO: EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Un gran terremoto de una magnitud de 7,7 en el noroeste de Birmania al que siguió minutos después otro de magnitud 6,4 han causado graves daños en la infraestructura del país, incluido el colapso de un puente que es una vía de comunicación vital en esa región del país y se teme por el daño que puede haber ocasionado en una presa.

Así lo señaló este viernes 28 de marzo la coordinadora de la Federación Internacional de la Cruz Roja (FICR), Marie Manrique, por teleconferencia desde Yangon, la ciudad más grande y el centro económico del país.

“Una de las cosas más importantes es que se comprenda que no solo están afectados los edificios que presentan grietas y fisuras, sino también que hay edificaciones y estructuras públicas que se han derrumbado. Esto incluye carreteras, puentes y edificios públicos”, sostuvo la responsable humanitaria.

Vea las imágenes del terremoto en Birmania:

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors with sniffer dogs at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors with sniffer dogs at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. According to the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 70 construction workers are missing at the site following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and caused tremors that could be felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- A mannequin used to showcase wedding dresses lays in the display area after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- A view of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Patients and medics are evacuated after an earthquake, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Medics and people are evacuated after an earthquake, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapse after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

BANGKOK (Thailand), 28/03/2025.- Rescue workers search for survivors of a building collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- A view of a damaged road on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring countries (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- A damaged road on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring countries (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- People look at a damaged road on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring countries (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- People look at a damaged bridge on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring countries (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Naypyidaw (Myanmar), 28/03/2025.- People look at a damaged bridge on the Naypyidaw-Yangon highway after an earthquake, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, 28 March 2025. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with tremors felt in neighboring countries (Terremoto/sismo, Birmania, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

