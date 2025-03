Marine Le Pen recurrirá la sentencia que la inhabilita, anuncia uno de sus abogados

Paris (France), 31/03/2025.- President of the National Rally (Rassemblement national, RN) parliamentary group, Marine Le Pen (C) arrives at the Paris courthouse for the verdict in the case of the RN's parliamentary assistants in Paris, France, 31 March 2025. Le Pen and 24 other National Rally officials are on trial over accusations of misappropriating European Union funds. Prosecutors have requested a five-year prison sentence for Le Pen, a five-year ineligibility ban, and a fine of 300,000 euros. All defendants deny wrongdoing. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA / MOHAMMED BADRA ( EFE )