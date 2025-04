Continúa el cuarto día de búsqueda en edificio de Bangkok sin señales de supervivientes

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MARCH 30: The shattered connecting bridge of the luxury 'Park Origin Thonglor' Condominium dangles precariously, a stark symbol of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake's devastating reach from central Myanmar, as Bangkok's skyline bears the scars of Day 3's unrelenting aftermath in Bangkok, Thailand on March 30, 2025. On Day 3, after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025, Bangkok confronts the widening impact of the disaster. The collapse of a 33-story skyscraper under construction still traps 44 to 87 people, mostly workers, with 10 survivors rescued and faint vital signs detected for about 12. The death toll in Bangkok has risen to 11 as rescue operations persist. Across the city, several condominiums exhibit severe exterior cracks, sparking concerns over additional structural risks as families endure mounting uncertainty. (Photo by Guillaume Payen/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu