🔴 Met Gala 2025: hora Colombia de inicio, link para ver trasmisión EN VIVO y tema

NEW YORK (United States), 05/05/2025.- People view the fashion on display during the press preview for the opening of The Met's Costume Institute exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 05 May 2025. (Moda, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL / SARAH YENESEL ( EFE )