El servicio exterior de inteligencia israelí plantó lanzaderas de drones en Irán

KARACHI (Pakistan), 13/06/2025.- A Pakistani trader watch a news channel telecasting report about the Israeli attacks on Iran, in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 June 2025. Pakistan’s KSE-100 index tumbled over 2,400 points on Friday, as rising geopolitical tensions and investor uncertainty triggered a sharp wave of selling across the market. Israel launched strikes on Iran early 13 June, killing top military figures, including Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, both countries confirmed. The strikes were part of Operation Rising Lion, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu said, adding that Iran’s nuclear programme poses a threat to 'Israel's very survival.' EFE/EPA/REHAN KHAN / REHAN KHAN ( EFE )