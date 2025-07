Donald Trump firmará su “grande y hermosa” ley presupuestaria en el Día de la Independencia

DES MOINES (United States), 03/07/2025.- US President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 03 July 2025. Amoung other issues, Trump will be speaking about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Minnesota. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG / CRAIG LASSIG ( EFE )