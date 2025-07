El tifón Danas dejó pérdidas de 37 millones de dólares en el sector agrícola de Taiwán

QUEZON CITY (Philippines), 07/07/2025.- A resident collects trash floating in subsiding floodwater following early morning heavy rains in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 07 July 2025. A southwest monsoon continues to affect northern regions of the Philippines as Typhoon Danas moves from Philippine territory over to parts of Taiwan, according to the Philippines' weather bureau. (Inundaciones, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA / ROLEX DELA PENA ( EFE )