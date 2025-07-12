Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial 3 bandas esenciales del rock

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Este sábado 12 de julio de 2025, Julio Sánchez Cristo le trae un especial de canciones de bandas esenciales del rock.

PRIMERA HORA

  • New kid in town - Eagles
  • Take it easy - Eagles
  • I can’t tell you why - Eagles
  • Life in the fast lane - Eagles
  • One of these nights - Eagles
  • The best of my love - Eagles
  • Tequila Sunrise - Eagles
  • Take it to the limit - Eagles
  • Desperado - Eagles 
  • Busy being fabulous - Eagles
  • Hotel California - Eagles

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (12/07/2025 - Tramo de 10:00 a 11:00)

01:00:00

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac
  • Say you love me - Fleetwood Mac
  • Landslide - Fleetwood Mac
  • Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
  • Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac
  • Tusk - Fleetwood Mac
  • The chain - Fleetwood Mac
  • Gypsy - Fleetwood Mac
  • Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac
  • Little lies - Fleetwood Mac
  • Sara - Fleetwood Mac
  • Seven wonders - Fleetwood Mac 

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ (12/07/2025 - Tramo de 11:00 a 12:00)

01:00:00

TERCER HORA

  • Helpless - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Sanibel - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Living with war - theme - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • American dream - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Slowpoke - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Our house - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Ohio - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • 4 + 20 - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Woodstock - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Almost cut my hair - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Teach your children - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Carry on - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • That girl - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Everybody i love you - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

