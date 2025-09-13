Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Barry White
PRIMERA HORA
- I’m gonna love you just a little more baby - Barry White
- I’ve got so much to give - Barry White
- Never, never gonna give ya up - Barry White
- Honey please, can’t ya see - Barry White
- Can’t get enough of your love, babe - Barry White
- Girl it’s true, yes i’ll always love you - Barry White
- You’re the first, the last, my everything - Barry White
- I can’t believe you love me - Barry White
SEGUNDA HORA
- Love theme - Barry White
- What am i gonna do with you - Barry White
- Love serenade - Barry White
- Let the music play - Barry White
- Baby we better try to get it together - Barry White
- Don’t make we wait too long - Barry White
- I’m qualified to satisfy - Barry White
- It’s ecstasy when you lay down next to me - Barry White
- Playing your game, baby - Barry White
- Never thought i’d fall in love with you - Barry White
TERCER HORA
- Oh what a night for dancing - Barry White
- Your sweetness is my weakness - Barry White
- September when i first met you - Barry White
- Just the way you are - Barry White
- I love to sing the songs i sing - Barry White
- It ain’t love, babe (until you give it) - Barry White
- Love ain’t easy - Barry White
- Walking in the rain (with the one i love) - Barry White
- Sheet music - Barry White