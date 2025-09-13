Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Barry White

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ

PRIMERA HORA

  • I’m gonna love you just a little more baby - Barry White
  • I’ve got so much to give - Barry White
  • Never, never gonna give ya up - Barry White
  • Honey please, can’t ya see - Barry White
  • Can’t get enough of your love, babe - Barry White
  • Girl it’s true, yes i’ll always love you - Barry White
  • You’re the first, the last, my everything - Barry White
  • I can’t believe you love me - Barry White

SEGUNDA HORA

  • Love theme - Barry White
  • What am i gonna do with you - Barry White
  • Love serenade - Barry White
  • Let the music play - Barry White 
  • Baby we better try to get it together - Barry White
  • Don’t make we wait too long - Barry White
  • I’m qualified to satisfy - Barry White
  • It’s ecstasy when you lay down next to me - Barry White
  • Playing your game, baby - Barry White
  • Never thought i’d fall in love with you - Barry White

TERCER HORA

  • Oh what a night for dancing - Barry White
  • Your sweetness is my weakness - Barry White
  • September when i first met you - Barry White
  • Just the way you are - Barry White
  • I love to sing the songs i sing - Barry White
  • It ain’t love, babe (until you give it) - Barry White
  • Love ain’t easy - Barry White
  • Walking in the rain (with the one i love) - Barry White
  • Sheet music - Barry White

