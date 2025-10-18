Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo DJ

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de artistas íconos de la moda

PRIMERA HORA 

  • Purple Rain - Prince
  • Kiss - Prince
  • Bad Romance - Lady Gaga
  • Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
  • The Sweet Escape - Gwen Stefani, Akon
  • Rich Girl - Gwen Stefani, Eve
  • Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) - Beyoncé
  • Halo - Beyonce
  • Firework - Katy Perry
  • Chained To The Rhythm - Katy Perry, Skip Marley
  • Roar - Katy Perry

SEGUNDA HORA 

  • Smooth criminal - Michael Jackson
  • The Way You Make Me Feel - Michael Jackson
  • Like a Virgin - Madonna
  • Vogue - Madonna
  • Space Oddity - David Bowie
  • Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
  • I’m coming out - Diana Ross 
  • Endless love - Diana Ross, Lionel Richie 
  • Flowers - Miley Cyrus
  • Party In The U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus
  • 2 Become 1 - Spice Girls 
  • Wannabe - Spice Girls  

TERCERA HORA 

  • The Model - Kraftwerk
  • Autobahn - Kraftwerk
  • Believe - Cher
  • Strong Enough - Cher
  • Baby Love (Single Version) - The Supremes
  • You Can’t Hurry Love - The Supremes
  • I’ll Be There - Jackson 5
  • I Want You Back - Jackson 5
  • Diamonds - Rihanna
  • We Found Love - Rihanna, Calvin Harris
  • Nikita - Elton John 
  • Bennie and The Jets - Elton John 
  • Obessión - Maluma

