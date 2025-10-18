Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de artistas íconos de la moda
La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.
PRIMERA HORA
- Purple Rain - Prince
- Kiss - Prince
- Bad Romance - Lady Gaga
- Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
- The Sweet Escape - Gwen Stefani, Akon
- Rich Girl - Gwen Stefani, Eve
- Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) - Beyoncé
- Halo - Beyonce
- Firework - Katy Perry
- Chained To The Rhythm - Katy Perry, Skip Marley
- Roar - Katy Perry
SEGUNDA HORA
- Smooth criminal - Michael Jackson
- The Way You Make Me Feel - Michael Jackson
- Like a Virgin - Madonna
- Vogue - Madonna
- Space Oddity - David Bowie
- Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
- I’m coming out - Diana Ross
- Endless love - Diana Ross, Lionel Richie
- Flowers - Miley Cyrus
- Party In The U.S.A. - Miley Cyrus
- 2 Become 1 - Spice Girls
- Wannabe - Spice Girls
TERCERA HORA
- The Model - Kraftwerk
- Autobahn - Kraftwerk
- Believe - Cher
- Strong Enough - Cher
- Baby Love (Single Version) - The Supremes
- You Can’t Hurry Love - The Supremes
- I’ll Be There - Jackson 5
- I Want You Back - Jackson 5
- Diamonds - Rihanna
- We Found Love - Rihanna, Calvin Harris
- Nikita - Elton John
- Bennie and The Jets - Elton John
- Obessión - Maluma