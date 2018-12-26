¿Qué tan favorable es el porte legal de armas?
Cristian Garcés, representante del CD, habló sobre el nuevo decreto del mandatario, Iván Duque y el MinDefensa, al acreditar a las personas a portar un arma bajo unos lineamientos.
¿Qué tan favorable es el porte legal de armas?
06:16
Compartir
El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles
<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/undefined/3842806/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Imagen de referencia. Foto: Colprensa