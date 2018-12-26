Actualidad

¿Qué tan favorable es el porte legal de armas?

Cristian Garcés, representante del CD, habló sobre el nuevo decreto del mandatario, Iván Duque y el MinDefensa, al acreditar a las personas a portar un arma bajo unos lineamientos.

Imagen de referencia. Foto: Colprensa

