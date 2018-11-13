Para mí es un honor estar al lado de Rigo: Sergio Higuita
El ciclista habla en Deportes W sobre sus expectativas en su nuevo equipo al Education First y de su paso el Manzana Postobón.
Para mí es un honor estar al lado de Rigo: Sergio Higuita . Foto: Cortesía Manzana Postobón