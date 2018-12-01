W Fin de SemanaW Fin de Semana

Tendencias

¿El sedentarismo le hace más daño a la salud que fumar?

Dr Matthew Buman, profesor asociado de la Universidad de Arizona habló en W Fin de Semana sobre la importancia de hacer actividad física.

¿El sedentarismo le hace más daño a la salud que fumar?

¿El sedentarismo le hace más daño a la salud que fumar?

06:56

Compartir

El código iframe se ha copiado en el portapapeles

<iframe src="https://www.wradio.com.co/embed/audio/undefined/3832126/" width="100%" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

¿El sedentarismo le hace más daño a la salud que fumar?. Foto: Getty Images

El siguiente artículo se está cargando

Escucha la radioen directo

W Radio
Directo

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad

Hable con el programa

Programación

Señales

Elige una ciudad

Compartir

Más acciones

Suscríbete

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad