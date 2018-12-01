¿El sedentarismo le hace más daño a la salud que fumar?
Dr Matthew Buman, profesor asociado de la Universidad de Arizona habló en W Fin de Semana sobre la importancia de hacer actividad física.
06:56
¿El sedentarismo le hace más daño a la salud que fumar?. Foto: Getty Images