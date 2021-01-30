Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dos canciones de amor

PRIMERA HORA
Something stupid - Carson & Gaile
Something stupid - Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra
Something stupid - Michael Bubble, Reese Witherspoon
Something stupid - Marita Takeuchi
Something stupid - Lola Marsh
Something stupid - Oscar Golden & Lyda Zamora
Algo estupido - Ana y Jaime
Something stupid - Rocco De Villiers
Something stupid - Kali, Martina Tabakova
Something stupid - Chris Cooper
Something stupid - Mark Kozelek
Qualche stupido - Andrea Bocelli
Something stupid - Jessica Mauboy, Isaiah Firebrace
Coisinha estúpida - Leno e Lilian
Ces most stupides - Marie-Eve Janvier et Jean-François Breau
Ik hou van jou - Sander Kwarten
Coisinha estúpida - José Augusto, Vanessa
SEGUNDA HORA
Something stupid - Andy Williams
Something stupid - Bobby Solo
Something stupid - Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman
Something stupid - Richard Cleyderman
Something stupid - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
Something stupid - Peggy Lee
Algo tonto - Enrique Guzman y Silvia Pinal
Algo tonto - Palito Ortega, Rosario Ortega
Algo tonto - Cesar Costa
Algo tonto - Amanda Miguel
Killing me softly with his song - Lori Lieberman
Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack
Killing me softly with his song - Fugees
Killing me softly with his song - Nancy Sinatra
Killing me softly with his song - Nara Veloso
TERCERA HORA
Killing me softly with his song - Dreamsound
Killing me softly with her song - Perry Como
Killing me softly with his song - Shirley Bassey
Matame suavemente (Killing me softly with his song) - Pitingo
Tal como soy (Killing me softly with his song) - Tino Casal
Matandome suávemente (Killing me softly with his song) - Pandora
Killing me softly with his song - Alejandra Roggero
Killing me softly with his song - Omara Portuondo
Killing me softly with his song - Joseph Vincent
Killing me softly with her song - C.J. Johnson
Killing me softly with her song/There was a girl - Ray Conniff & His Orchestra
Killing me softly with her song - Percy Faith
Killing me softly with her song - Bobby Goldsboro