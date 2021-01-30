Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dos canciones de amor

PRIMERA HORA

Something stupid - Carson & Gaile

Something stupid - Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra

Something stupid - Michael Bubble, Reese Witherspoon

Something stupid - Marita Takeuchi

Something stupid - Lola Marsh

Something stupid - Oscar Golden & Lyda Zamora

Algo estupido - Ana y Jaime

Something stupid - Rocco De Villiers

Something stupid - Kali, Martina Tabakova

Something stupid - Chris Cooper

Something stupid - Mark Kozelek

Qualche stupido - Andrea Bocelli

Something stupid - Jessica Mauboy, Isaiah Firebrace

Coisinha estúpida - Leno e Lilian

Ces most stupides - Marie-Eve Janvier et Jean-François Breau

Ik hou van jou - Sander Kwarten

Coisinha estúpida - José Augusto, Vanessa

SEGUNDA HORA

Something stupid - Andy Williams

Something stupid - Bobby Solo

Something stupid - Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman

Something stupid - Richard Cleyderman

Something stupid - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Something stupid - Peggy Lee

Algo tonto - Enrique Guzman y Silvia Pinal

Algo tonto - Palito Ortega, Rosario Ortega

Algo tonto - Cesar Costa

Algo tonto - Amanda Miguel

Killing me softly with his song - Lori Lieberman

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack

Killing me softly with his song - Fugees

Killing me softly with his song - Nancy Sinatra

Killing me softly with his song - Nara Veloso

TERCERA HORA

Killing me softly with his song - Dreamsound

Killing me softly with her song - Perry Como

Killing me softly with his song - Shirley Bassey

Matame suavemente (Killing me softly with his song) - Pitingo

Tal como soy (Killing me softly with his song) - Tino Casal

Matandome suávemente (Killing me softly with his song) - Pandora

Killing me softly with his song - Alejandra Roggero

Killing me softly with his song - Omara Portuondo

Killing me softly with his song - Joseph Vincent

Killing me softly with her song - C.J. Johnson

Killing me softly with her song/There was a girl - Ray Conniff & His Orchestra

Killing me softly with her song - Percy Faith

Killing me softly with her song - Bobby Goldsboro