Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dos canciones de amor

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial dos canciones de amor.

30/01/2021 - ( hace 3 horas )

PRIMERA HORA 

 

Something stupid - Carson & Gaile 

Something stupid - Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra 

Something stupid - Michael Bubble, Reese Witherspoon 

Something stupid - Marita Takeuchi 

Something stupid - Lola Marsh 

Something stupid - Oscar Golden & Lyda Zamora 

Algo estupido - Ana y Jaime 

Something stupid - Rocco De Villiers 

Something stupid - Kali, Martina Tabakova 

Something stupid - Chris Cooper 

Something stupid - Mark Kozelek 

Qualche stupido - Andrea Bocelli 

Something stupid - Jessica Mauboy, Isaiah Firebrace 

Coisinha estúpida - Leno e Lilian 

Ces most stupides - Marie-Eve Janvier et Jean-François Breau 

Ik hou van jou - Sander Kwarten 

Coisinha estúpida - José Augusto, Vanessa 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

Something stupid - Andy Williams 

Something stupid - Bobby Solo 

Something stupid - Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman 

Something stupid - Richard Cleyderman 

Something stupid - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell 

Something stupid - Peggy Lee 

Algo tonto - Enrique Guzman y Silvia Pinal 

Algo tonto - Palito Ortega, Rosario Ortega 

Algo tonto - Cesar Costa

Algo tonto - Amanda Miguel 

Killing me softly with his song - Lori Lieberman 

Killing me softly with his song - Roberta Flack 

Killing me softly with his song - Fugees 

Killing me softly with his song - Nancy Sinatra 

Killing me softly with his song - Nara Veloso 

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

Killing me softly with his song - Dreamsound 

Killing me softly with her song - Perry Como 

Killing me softly with his song - Shirley Bassey 

Matame suavemente (Killing me softly with his song) - Pitingo 

Tal como soy (Killing me softly with his song) - Tino Casal 

Matandome suávemente (Killing me softly with his song) - Pandora 

Killing me softly with his song - Alejandra Roggero 

Killing me softly with his song - Omara Portuondo

Killing me softly with his song - Joseph Vincent 

Killing me softly with her song - C.J. Johnson 

Killing me softly with her song/There was a girl  - Ray Conniff & His Orchestra 

Killing me softly with her song - Percy Faith 

Killing me softly with her song - Bobby Goldsboro 

