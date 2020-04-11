Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial lluvia de Semana Santa

PRIMERA HORA

Raindrops keep fallin´on my head – B.J Thomas

I love a rainy night – Eddie Rabbitt

Blame it on the rain – Milli Vanillí

Just walking in the rain – Johnny Ray

Set fire to the rain – Adele

Laughter in the rain – Neil Sedaka

Don´t let the rain come down – The Serendipity Singers

Fire and rain – James Taylor

Here comes the rain – Eurytmics

Ryhtm of the rain – The Cascades

Lay down (Candles in the rain) – Melanie

After the rain – Nelson

It never rain in southern California – Albert Hammond





SEGUNDA HORA

The rain the park other things – The Cowsills

Raindrops – Dee Clark

Mandolin rain – Bruce Hornsby, The Range

Rainy night in Georgia – Brook Benton

Rainy days and Mondays – Carpenters

Purple rain – Prince

I wish it would rain down – Phil Collins

I wish it would rain – The Temptations

In the rain – The Dramatics

Who´ll stop the rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Rainy day women – Bob Dylan

It will rain – Bruno Mars





TERCERA HORA

It´s raining again – Supertramp

Candy rain – Soul For Real

The rain – Oran Juice Jones

November rain – Guns N´Roses

Baby the rain must fall – Glenn Yarbrough

Rain on the roof – The Lovin´Spoonful

Tell it to the rain – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Summer rain – Johnny Rivers

Kentuchy rain – Elvis Presley

Rain on me – Ashanti

Rain – Madonna

No rain – Blind Melon

Gotas de lluvia - Grupo Niche