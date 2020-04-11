Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial lluvia de Semana Santa

PRIMERA HORA
Raindrops keep fallin´on my head – B.J Thomas
I love a rainy night – Eddie Rabbitt
Blame it on the rain – Milli Vanillí
Just walking in the rain – Johnny Ray
Set fire to the rain – Adele
Laughter in the rain – Neil Sedaka
Don´t let the rain come down – The Serendipity Singers
Fire and rain – James Taylor
Here comes the rain – Eurytmics
Ryhtm of the rain – The Cascades
Lay down (Candles in the rain) – Melanie
After the rain – Nelson
It never rain in southern California – Albert Hammond
SEGUNDA HORA
The rain the park other things – The Cowsills
Raindrops – Dee Clark
Mandolin rain – Bruce Hornsby, The Range
Rainy night in Georgia – Brook Benton
Rainy days and Mondays – Carpenters
Purple rain – Prince
I wish it would rain down – Phil Collins
I wish it would rain – The Temptations
In the rain – The Dramatics
Who´ll stop the rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival
Rainy day women – Bob Dylan
It will rain – Bruno Mars
TERCERA HORA
It´s raining again – Supertramp
Candy rain – Soul For Real
The rain – Oran Juice Jones
November rain – Guns N´Roses
Baby the rain must fall – Glenn Yarbrough
Rain on the roof – The Lovin´Spoonful
Tell it to the rain – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Summer rain – Johnny Rivers
Kentuchy rain – Elvis Presley
Rain on me – Ashanti
Rain – Madonna
No rain – Blind Melon
Gotas de lluvia - Grupo Niche