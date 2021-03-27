Ciudades

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Marcianos

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ. Foto: Julio Sánchez Cristo DJJulio Sánchez Cristo

27/03/2021 - ( hace 39 minutos )

Este 27 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones para seres que parecen de otro planeta. 

 

PRIMERA HORA 

Los marcianos - Tito Puente 

Los marcianos - Angel Parra Trio 

Starman - David Bowie 

Spaceman - The Killers 

It came out of the sky - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Arriving UFO - Yes 

Space child - UFO 

Starlight - Muse 

I´ve seen the saucers - Elton John 

Marciano - Molotov 

El dorado - Iron Maiden 

Mr spaceman - The Byrds 

 

SEGUNDA HORA 

Space oddity - David Bowie 

Man on the moon - R.E.M 

Cosmic girl - Jamiroquai 

In this world - Moby  

Men in black - Will Smith 

Intergalactic - Beastie Boys 

Astronomy domine - Pink Floyd 

Across the universe - The Beatles 

Hangar 18 - Megadeth 

Space truckin´- Deep Purple 

Subterranean homesick alien - Radiohead 

Out of space - The Prodigy 

 

TERCERA HORA 

Blue (Da Ba Dee) - Effiel 65, Gabry Ponte 

Life on mars? - David Bowie 

Moving to mars - Coldplay  

Serenade from the stars - Steve Miller Band 

Llamando a la tierra - M-Clan

We are all made of stars - Moby 

Space cowboy - Jamiroquai 

2000 light years from home - The Rolling Stones 

Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra 

Aliens exist - Blink-182

Two little men in a flying saucer - Ella Fitzgerald 

At home - John Williams 

