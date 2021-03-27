Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Marcianos

Este 27 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones para seres que parecen de otro planeta.

PRIMERA HORA

Los marcianos - Tito Puente

Los marcianos - Angel Parra Trio

Starman - David Bowie

Spaceman - The Killers

It came out of the sky - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Arriving UFO - Yes

Space child - UFO

Starlight - Muse

I´ve seen the saucers - Elton John

Marciano - Molotov

El dorado - Iron Maiden

Mr spaceman - The Byrds

SEGUNDA HORA

Space oddity - David Bowie

Man on the moon - R.E.M

Cosmic girl - Jamiroquai

In this world - Moby

Men in black - Will Smith

Intergalactic - Beastie Boys

Astronomy domine - Pink Floyd

Across the universe - The Beatles

Hangar 18 - Megadeth

Space truckin´- Deep Purple

Subterranean homesick alien - Radiohead

Out of space - The Prodigy

TERCERA HORA

Blue (Da Ba Dee) - Effiel 65, Gabry Ponte

Life on mars? - David Bowie

Moving to mars - Coldplay

Serenade from the stars - Steve Miller Band

Llamando a la tierra - M-Clan

We are all made of stars - Moby

Space cowboy - Jamiroquai

2000 light years from home - The Rolling Stones

Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra

Aliens exist - Blink-182

Two little men in a flying saucer - Ella Fitzgerald

At home - John Williams