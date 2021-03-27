Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Marcianos

Este 27 de marzo, Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ le trae una selección de las mejores canciones para seres que parecen de otro planeta.
PRIMERA HORA
Los marcianos - Tito Puente
Los marcianos - Angel Parra Trio
Starman - David Bowie
Spaceman - The Killers
It came out of the sky - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Arriving UFO - Yes
Space child - UFO
Starlight - Muse
I´ve seen the saucers - Elton John
Marciano - Molotov
El dorado - Iron Maiden
Mr spaceman - The Byrds
SEGUNDA HORA
Space oddity - David Bowie
Man on the moon - R.E.M
Cosmic girl - Jamiroquai
In this world - Moby
Men in black - Will Smith
Intergalactic - Beastie Boys
Astronomy domine - Pink Floyd
Across the universe - The Beatles
Hangar 18 - Megadeth
Space truckin´- Deep Purple
Subterranean homesick alien - Radiohead
Out of space - The Prodigy
TERCERA HORA
Blue (Da Ba Dee) - Effiel 65, Gabry Ponte
Life on mars? - David Bowie
Moving to mars - Coldplay
Serenade from the stars - Steve Miller Band
Llamando a la tierra - M-Clan
We are all made of stars - Moby
Space cowboy - Jamiroquai
2000 light years from home - The Rolling Stones
Fly me to the moon - Frank Sinatra
Aliens exist - Blink-182
Two little men in a flying saucer - Ella Fitzgerald
At home - John Williams