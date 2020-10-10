Ciudades

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial vocal groups

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

10/10/2020 - ( hace 4 horas )

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:

PRIMERA HORA 

 

  • Dancing queen - Abba
  • Chiquitita - Abba 
  • Rasputin - Boney M 
  • Rivers of Babylon - Boney M 
  • California Dreaming - The Mamas & The Papas 
  • Monday monday - The Mamas & The Papas 
  • I want it that way - Backstreet Boys 
  • As long as you love - Backstreet Boys 
  • Suite: Judy blue eyes - Crosby,Still & Nash 
  • Guinnevere - Crosby,Still & Nash
  • Kokomo - The Beach Boys 
  • Good vibrations - The Beach Boys 

__________________________

SEGUNDA HORA 

 

  • The air that air breathe - The Holies 
  • He ain't heavy, he´s my brother - The Holies 
  • Say my name - Destiny's Child 
  • Survivor - Destiny's Child 
  • How deep is your love - Bee Gees 
  • Tragedy - Bee Gees 
  • Regresa a mi - Il Divo 
  • Can´t help falling in love - Il Divo 
  • Wannabe - Spice Girl 
  • 2 become 1 - Spice Girl  
  • New kid in town - Eagles 
  • Take it easy - Eagles 

___________________________

 

TERCERA HORA 

 

  • End of the road - Boyz II Men 
  • I'll make love to you -  Boyz II Men 
  • When will i see you again - The Three Deegrees 
  • Woman in love - The Three Deegrees
  • December 1963 (Oh what a night) - The Four Seasons
  • Who loves you - The Four Seasons
  • Bye bye bye - NSYNC 
  • This i promise you - NSYNC 
  • Unchained melody - The Righteous Brothers 
  • You´ve lost that lovin´feelin´- The Righteous Brothers 
  • Save your love - Bad Boys Blue 
  • How i need you - Bad Boys Blue 
  • I totally miss you - Bad Boys Blue  
