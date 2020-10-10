Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial vocal groups

No se pierda las canciones de este especial musical en nuestro playlist de Spotify:
PRIMERA HORA
- Dancing queen - Abba
- Chiquitita - Abba
- Rasputin - Boney M
- Rivers of Babylon - Boney M
- California Dreaming - The Mamas & The Papas
- Monday monday - The Mamas & The Papas
- I want it that way - Backstreet Boys
- As long as you love - Backstreet Boys
- Suite: Judy blue eyes - Crosby,Still & Nash
- Guinnevere - Crosby,Still & Nash
- Kokomo - The Beach Boys
- Good vibrations - The Beach Boys
__________________________
SEGUNDA HORA
- The air that air breathe - The Holies
- He ain't heavy, he´s my brother - The Holies
- Say my name - Destiny's Child
- Survivor - Destiny's Child
- How deep is your love - Bee Gees
- Tragedy - Bee Gees
- Regresa a mi - Il Divo
- Can´t help falling in love - Il Divo
- Wannabe - Spice Girl
- 2 become 1 - Spice Girl
- New kid in town - Eagles
- Take it easy - Eagles
___________________________
TERCERA HORA
- End of the road - Boyz II Men
- I'll make love to you - Boyz II Men
- When will i see you again - The Three Deegrees
- Woman in love - The Three Deegrees
- December 1963 (Oh what a night) - The Four Seasons
- Who loves you - The Four Seasons
- Bye bye bye - NSYNC
- This i promise you - NSYNC
- Unchained melody - The Righteous Brothers
- You´ve lost that lovin´feelin´- The Righteous Brothers
- Save your love - Bad Boys Blue
- How i need you - Bad Boys Blue
- I totally miss you - Bad Boys Blue
